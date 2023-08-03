Over 30 businesses taking part in Findlay's first-ever ArtWalk

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - This Friday marks downtown Findlay's first-ever free, family-friendly summer ArtWalk event.
Over 30 locations within walking distance of each other will feature local artists showcasing their work and highlighting vendors. Visitors can enjoy tours, demonstrations, and live music performances by many artists. The Visit Findlay, Findlay Art League, Jones Building Artist, and Marathon Center for Performing Arts collaborated to bring this event to life.
"All of our visual artists will be set up, and they will typically have a table with displays of their work. Almost all of that work is available for purchase, so it's kind of an extra added bonus to kind of support local on the shopping side as well as the artist side," said Danielle Wilkin, community relations & development manager.
You can find a comprehensive list of all participating locations for the art walk at visitfindlay.Com/artwalk. Additionally, printed maps of the event are available at 123 East Main Cross Street.