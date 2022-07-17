People come to the museum on the final day of Summer Moon Festival

The bouncy houses and the model rockets didn't leave the launch pad on Sunday, but the Armstrong Air and Space Museum still had a crowd of people come inside and get an autograph from astronauts and the frogmen that got the Apollo 11 crew after splash down. Plus, many came to look back on Armstrong's life and the history of space flight. But the museum is gearing up for another big day Wednesday when they celebrate its 50th anniversary with a day full of events.
“We are looking back and we are looking ahead on the 20th,” says Dante Centuori, Ex. Dir. Armstrong Air and Space Museum. “We are having a talk over zoom with Tom Crouch who was involved with designing our original exhibits, we are having a panel about the construction of this unique building. But we are also looking ahead the Learjet exhibit is new, we are welcoming people to celebrate the first 50 years of the Armstrong Museum.”
Here are some of the activities that will be going on Wednesday for the 50th anniversary. There will be a laser light show in the Astro theater throughout the day, at 1:30 pm they will be dedicating their newest exhibit, the Learjet that Armstrong broke records in, and at 2 pm will be the rededication ceremony. For more information log on to www.armstrongmuseum.org.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.