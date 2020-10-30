Residents dressed up their pets for a costume contest on Friday.
"Paws For A Cause" was held at the Ottawa Metro Park. The event also promoted awareness on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.
An informational booth was set up for pet owners to stop by and read how domestic violence affects the community, as well as numbers to call.
Dogs were dressed up in a variety of costumes, from Lions to Dinosaurs, and even a dog with a top hat.
"We're here at the park, we're observing social distancing, we're keeping things spaced out, and being able to just get out in a time like this and do something among other people. During this time we're not seeing a lot of response with donations, even volunteering and stuff, we're not seeing a lot and this is just another way to get the word out and it's also another fun thing to do in the fall," explained Pamela Silver, victim advocate.
Winners for the costume contest will be posted on Facebook and will be contacted by phone on how to claim their prize.