Plenty of summer activities to keep youth busy during break

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Many will choose to spend their summer outside in the sun, or they will choose to stay inside their homes, but there are plenty of activities available for those who are looking to spend their summer staying busy and active.
For starters, exercise is an important component of staying on top of things, and riding your bike could be the way to get you outside and in nature. Lima Senior High School's Bike Club is helping students who have signed up to take care and manage their own bicycles so that they can stay in shape during their break.
"Not only do we stress the repair of the bicycles but also the physical activity and exercise just by riding," said Chris Allen, Lima Senior Teacher.
"I think managing their own bike gives them their own independence so that they can depend on themselves a little bit more to get around," said Joel Steinmetz, a Lima Senior teacher. "In some cases, some kids don’t have a bike, and this would be a way to get them to school or other activities."
And that other activity could be visiting the parks managed by the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District, which have various events scheduled throughout the summer, which include hiking series, kayaking, and day camps for ages five to fourteen.
"And then we got our amphitheater series. Every Saturday night you can come out and enjoy a performance at the amphitheater and of course, there are more than that, we got frisbee golf, we got fishing, we got trails to hike, places to bike, playgrounds to play on, there are lots of stuff to do," said Dan Hodges, a naturalist.
Other activities are available at various locations throughout the area, such as the girl scouts, the Lima YMCA, Safety City, playgrounds, and much more.
By visiting various websites of the city, school, or community pages, you can find plenty to keep your youth busy as they relax and recharge for the next school year.