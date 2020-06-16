Police identify body found in Martin Luther King Park

Detectives say the victim was 25-year-old McKenzie Butler.

Lima Police say they've identified the body found buried in a park on Saturday and the suspect in the case made his first court appearance.

Investigators got tips on a woman missing under suspicious circumstances that led to her discovery.

Detectives say the victim was 25-year-old McKenzie Butler. Her family has ties to the Detroit area, but she has been in Lima for a few months.

28-year-old Melvin Boothe is behind bars being held on a charge of murder.

On Saturday, her body was found at the south end of Martin Luther King Park, buried in a wooded area. Investigators got tips on a woman missing under suspicious circumstances that led to her discovery.

28-year-old Melvin Boothe is behind bars being held on a charge of murder. He made his first appearance in municipal court this afternoon where his bond was set at $1 million. He has a preliminary hearing set for Monday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Lima Police at 419-227-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP.

 

