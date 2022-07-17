The two Ohio Senators are trying to get some critical legislation passed that would help move forward a multi-billion dollar plan to build a computer chip factory in Ohio.
The bill is called the CHIPS Act, and Intel CEO told Washington DC media this past week if an agreement isn’t reached on the bill, the company could change their plans about investing $20 billion in the state. In a tweet, Pat Geisinger says they have equipment in place and started prep work in Licking County, but they need the CHIPS Act to pass before construction starts. Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman have been negotiating a deal for the $52 billion bill. Portman says passage of this bill needs to happen sooner rather than later.
“This is a broader research and development bill, what we are saying that we need to put the United States on a more competitive footing as compared to China,” says Portman. “But it also has funding that would allow this big Intel investment in Ohio and that is a $20 billion dollar investment, it’s in central Ohio but it would affect our whole state.”
Geisinger says if the CHIPS Act passes, their investment into Ohio could grow from $20 to $100 billion dollars and adding tens of thousands of jobs.
