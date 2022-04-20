Portman tours Apollo Career Center; provides updates on bipartisan legislation

"We got a lot of jobs open right now," said Portman. "2,500 jobs in this area alone."
The piece of legislation is seeing bipartisan support, and hopes to address the skill gap that is facing the workforce today.
"If you don't have the income to do it, you can qualify for the Pell Grant," said Portman. "You shouldn't be able to just use it for college. You should also be able to use it to fill these job needs that are in our community right now."
A tour of the facility included visits to the Robotics and Welding classes at Apollo, where Portman had the chance to meet with students and talk to them about their planned career path.
"We are always happy to show this facility off," said Keith Horner, Apollo Career Center Superintendent. "One, because, we are doing really good work here with students both high school to adult. Trying to help our community in the workforce needs that we have throughout."
Portman says that after talking with the students and learning more about the school, he is confident in the next generation of workers.
"I was able to really meet that really pumped up, enthusiastic next generation, and sometimes people say 'Well, do we still have the big work ethic in this country?' I saw it today." said Portman. "We have a lot of young people here who are ready to go."
