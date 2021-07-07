Possible homicide being investigated in Hardin County

Authorities in Hardin County are investigating a possible homicide.
Details are few, but a news release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a call reporting a situation at around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It says the call originated in the southeastern part of the county in Buck Township, and that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation has been called in to assist with the crime scene. There's no further word on the identity of the victim, or if anyone is in custody.