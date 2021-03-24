Putnam County keeps up high vaccination rate

Putnam County continues to have a high vaccination rate among their population.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, Putnam County is in the top ten counties in the state when it comes to residents who have been vaccinated.
Recently the Putnam County Health Department dropped the eligibility age to 30 and over, as allowed by Gov. Mike DeWine, and have seen a good turnout.
They've also heard from people younger than 30 when they'll be able to get their shot.
"We know that there is an interest - we have been able to vaccinate some of our younger people because of our waste list, but there is definitely an interest," said Kim Rieman, Putnam County health commissioner. "We know the interest won’t stay high forever, so we’re trying to meet them where they are and get the vaccines in arms."
The health department has another clinic set up on March 31st.