A work week that has been dominated by clouds and rain will end on the same note. While there will be some gaps without rain, it's going to be a rainy day with numerous off and on showers. Unlike the system earlier this week that produced a tornado in our area and damaging winds, there is zero concern of severe weather for our area. In fact, we have fully removed the thunder chance as the air mass will stay cool and stable. Expect fairly steady temperatures struggling to escape the 50s today.
The showers hang around for Friday evening and much of the night, but a tapering trend will develop by the predawn hours. The other story will be a stiff northeast wind gusting 20 to 30 mph. Lows drop to the upper 40s.
Although Saturday is breezy and cool, the forecast has trended drier and a little brighter. A few leftover showers could pinwheel into the area during the morning, otherwise skies become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.
Great news for all the moms - Mother's Day will bring sunshine! The day starts off quite chilly near 40°, but the day ends with highs ranging from 65° to 67°.
Next week brings glorious weather our way. Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the week. Right now, there is no rain in the forecast. A continued warming trend from the 70s early week to the 80s later in the week.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!