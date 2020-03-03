Regional students put their engineering skills to the test

Students from around the region headed to Ohio Northern University on Tuesday to put their engineering skills to the test.

Regional students put their engineering skills to the test

ONU, along with PPG in Lima, hosted this years' TEAMS competition. TEAMS stands for Tests of Engineering, Aptitude, Mathematics, and Science.

Regional students put their engineering skills to the test

As part of the event, students worked together on a multiple-choice test and a building project. Those with the school hope this event will inspire up-and-coming engineering students to continue their interest as they graduate high school and head off to college.

"A lot of these students are interested in engineering, and for them just to be in the building, they're thinking maybe this works for me, I’ve had a couple this morning already," said Tom Zechman, assistant dean for the ONU College of Engineering. "This is our first year in this building, and students have said they love this place, and if this is a little bit of a boost for them to say, 'I’d like to study engineering here', that would be great for them and for us."

This is the 42nd year that ONU has hosted the event. This year, around 500 students signed up.

 

Tags

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the weekend anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.