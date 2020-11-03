Rep. Bob Latta supports report to become less reliant on China

Congressman Bob Latta has jumped on as a co-sponsor to the report published by the China Task Force.
Back in May, this task force came together to come up with a plan to essentially cut numerous ties with China. The report cites China's bad behavior throughout the year including their coronavirus response and acts taken in Hong Kong. The report recommends 137 bills that would try to ensure the united states relying less on china in technology, medicine, energy, and more. Latta has four bills included revolving around autonomous driving, unmanned delivery, and the creation of uranium reserves.
"What we found out at the beginning of this pandemic that our supply chain is fragile and when you rely on one source to get so much, you can't do that," explained Representative Bob Latta. "We got to shorten the supply chain, bring it back to the United States, or countries that are friendly to us."
All of Latta's bills are in the introductory phase.