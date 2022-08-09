Rep. Manchester updates Lima Kiwanis Club about what she's been working on in Columbus

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With just a few months left in this legislative session, a local state representative gives the Lima Kiwanis Club an update from Columbus.

84th District Representative Susan Manchester talked about some bills she is working on before the end of the year. One deals with making sure that patients receive appropriate coverage for prescription medication, plus tightening the rules for people to set up massage therapy practices.

