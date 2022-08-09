Rep. Manchester updates Lima Kiwanis Club about what she's been working on in Columbus

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With just a few months left in this legislative session, a local state representative gives the Lima Kiwanis Club an update from Columbus.
84th District Representative Susan Manchester talked about some bills she is working on before the end of the year. One deals with making sure that patients receive appropriate coverage for prescription medication, plus tightening the rules for people to set up massage therapy practices.
"Basically, under current law, anyone can open a massage establishment as a front for nefarious activity, and so, we want to close that loophole and ensure that if you are in fact going to be practicing massage therapy that you do have some kind of license to perform those services," says Manchester. "Unfortunately, we've seen this used as a front for human trafficking in our own state. So that is why we feel like closing that loophole is an important step forward to protecting our people."
Manchester and the other state lawmakers also have many bills before them that continue to look at abortion in Ohio. Some involve an outright ban on abortion and others to regulate the procedure.
"I will be supporting legislation that will make our laws more strongly pro-life," adds Manchester. "I will also be supporting legislation that continues to bolster our foster care and adoption services. I think now is when the work really begins and now is when we need to put our time and treasure and talent into supporting organizations like Heartbeat of Lima and others who do the important work of saving children in our state."
Manchester will be taking over as representative of the 78th district next year, which represents Allen and eastern Auglaize Counties.
