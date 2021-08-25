Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases rise ahead of winter

A virus that normally comes in the wintertime has hit Ohio a bit early.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a virus that affects the lungs. Young children suffer from the virus, with babies born prematurely or with heart or lung conditions at the highest risk.
Common symptoms of RSV include trouble breathing, coughing, and irritability.
If your child is showing symptoms, it is highly recommended that you take them to the hospital to get tested for RSV.
Parents can prevent RSV from affecting their children by promoting handwashing, stay away from large crowds, disinfect commonly touched areas, and wear a mask.