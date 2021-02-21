Restaurant Week in Findlay encourages people to try out downtown stops

Restaurant Week in Findlay hopes to bring people out to enjoy some of their favorite local spots in the downtown area.
Over a dozen restaurants in Findlay will be welcoming those celebrating Restaurant Week with special deals. Starting Monday, participating restaurants will be offering three-course meals at set prices for people wanting to try them out.
Visit Findlay is excited to be running Restaurant Week for the fourth year in a row and says this year is more important than ever to support local businesses.
Danielle Wilkin, the community relations and development manager for Visit Findlay says, “I think we’re always looking for really unique ways to support local restaurant partners, especially in the last year. This is our 4th annual event, and it started off as something fun to do and it’s kind of evolved into a really important part of our mission which is always just to support local hospitality partners.”
Price points for the three-course meals start at $10 and goes up to $40, depending on which restaurant. This year, restaurants will also be offering takeout options. To see a full list of participating restaurants head to visitfindlay.com.