Rhodes State College receives tech-cred funding

Rhodes State College has received another round of funding to help companies train their employees.
Last week the Ohio Office of Workforce Transformation announced another round of tech-cred funding. They would provide up to $2,000 per credential or $30,000 per employer.
The training is primarily used for Rhodes to help companies in fields like construction and manufacturing.
"Here at Rhodes we’ve been using this funding to help companies like GROB upscale their employees, and the program really does help the companies in our region get funding to upscale their either current workforce or incoming workforce," said Brendan Greaney, assistant vice president of innovation and community engagement for Rhodes State.
This is the fifth round of funding for tech-cred training that Rhodes has received.