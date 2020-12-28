Rumpke to pick up Christmas trees for recycling

As the holiday season comes to a close, people are likely getting ready to take down decorations around their homes, and with so many people getting live Christmas trees this year they may decide to recycle those trees for other uses once they're done with them.
People around Lima are asked to remove all decorations and bags from their trees and leave them at the curb if they would like to recycle their tree.
A crew will be going around to pick them up. "The week of January 11th, Rumpke, our refuse hauler, will have a truck around picking those up and they’ll be recycled," said Mike Caprella, Lima utilities director.
Christmas trees will still be picked up after that week, but will not be recycled.