Runway in the Park brings fashion and fundraising together

Fashion and fundraising collide in Faurot Park Saturday afternoon, for the first-ever Runway at the Park. Around a dozen, local businesses participated in the fashion show. A portion of the sales made Saturday and a ticket raffle went to help the Blessing Bag project, which provides gifts and hygiene products to kids in foster care. Besides wanting to help out, owners of these local businesses are glad to see the community coming out to support them.
“If we go mainstream, it’s cool, but if not we are comfortable supporting each other,” says Quincy Peoples the Owner of Gitta Gang. “Wearing each other brand, eating each other's food, and keeping the money circulating within the community as a whole. I am not just saying Allen County, I am talking everywhere, Shelby County where ever you are. Keep supporting your local businesses and that is how you are going to keep the money-generating.”
Event coordinator Diamond Enayzi came up with the idea to showcase local fashions because of her family and friends that are designers, but the idea to help raise money for the Blessing Bags Program came from something near and dear to her heart.
“I have been a foster parent for over 10 years,” says Diamond Enayzi Coordinator of Runway At the Park. “Actually, it was my kids idea for the Blessing Bags. I just said let's get together let's make everything happen all at once.”
Enayzi hopes the event shows that we can inspire one another to create great things and great businesses and that’s what keeps Lima alive.