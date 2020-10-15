Shawnee roundabout to see minor signage changes to coach motorists through intersection

The Shawnee roundabout has been open since 2015 and is soon to see some changes to meet new standards.
Since its inception, the daily traffic count using the roundabout has increased from 14,000 vehicles to 19,000. According to the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission, it has the county’s highest crash count with 78 from 2017 through 2019. Those crashes are minor with few serious injuries but are still more than they want to see. With that in mind, the Allen County Engineer is working to improve signage and lane markings to coach motorists through the intersection.
Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes explains, “So one of the most important factors is to try and get the person in the right lane to begin with. So, one of the improvements we’re going to make is overhead signage and that signage you will see is will be more standardized like what you would see at a typical traffic light intersection.“
Rhodes says the new improvements will be made within a year. They will then monitor it and evaluate the results.