Skills USA competition for HVAC students comes to Lima

High school students from across the state traveled to the United Association in Lima on Friday for a technical skills competition.
Skills USA is a student organization that provides training in the trades, and a chance to use their talents in competitions. The Ohio division partnered with the local UA and UNOH to host the HVAC contest. It consists of a written exam, soldering and welding, and troubleshooting furnace and AC units. Representatives say it is important to provide these events to young students.
"This actually gives the students the opportunity to actually kind of rub elbows with people that are in the industry," says Randy Waller, Division Head for the UNOH HVAC/R Program. "People that are actually leaders in the industry, that they may actually be offered jobs, and they actually get a chance to see what all goes on.”
“When we partner with somebody like UNOH or like our Union halls, what that does is give students an opportunity young to try something on, see if it’s a good fit for them," explains Jackie Walker, Director of Skills USA Ohio. "And if it’s not, they’re only 17, 18 years old so, it’s a chance for them to go on and try something new.”
The first-place winners from every competition have the chance to receive a $10,000 scholarship to UNOH.