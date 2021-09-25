Soulful Sounds brings 70's party to Lima Civic Center

A Lima community member continues to showcase local talent all while bringing people together for a night out.
Clarence Zanders held Soulful Sounds Saturday night at the Lima Civic Center. The night consisted of a lineup of local singers, dancers, and performers grooving to sounds from the 70s.
Songs from Icons like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Betty Write were performed for the crowd who was grooving right along. Zanders says the event was a great idea to bring the community together and celebrate what the 70s were all about.
Clarence Zanders, the organizer of Soulful Sounds says, “I just know that music does something that other things cannot do. It’s good music. This year, our theme is the 70s so it’s love, empowerment, just everyone getting along. I just wanted to continue to bring that to Lima. I think that we’ve come to a place after Covid, after the election, it’s time for us to come back together and unite and be on one accord and have a good time.”
Zanders says his favorite part about holding these events is finding the hidden gems in Lima full of talent.