SPCA asking for donations for their upcoming fundraiser

The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society is asking for donations for their upcoming fundraiser.
On Saturday, May 22nd, The SPCA will be holding a garage sale to Shop and Save for the Paws. The proceeds from the garage sale will go to the shelter, and they are also looking for people to donate items toward the sale.
They haven’t been able to fundraise as much through the pandemic, so this is their way to raise some much-needed funds in a socially distant way.
Jason Asaro, the manager at the SPCA says, “We would love to find a home for them but we can’t do that without the funds. We have to be able to take care of these animals every day and the funds that we get from an event like this or a garage sale like this will help us be able to take care of them but also give us the supplies that we need to be able to facilitate the adoptions to get them homes.”
They will be accepting donations for the sale through May 16th, and they are asking for no clothing items to be donated. For more information, you can find the Ohio SPCA on Facebook.