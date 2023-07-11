Students taking part in GenNext Makers Camp learn all about careers at the Lima Fire Department

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area students heard firsthand about careers they can find right here in Lima at the GenNext Makers Camp.
Careers at the Lima Fire Department were the topic today as students got to experience some of what a fire investigator and a firefighter paramedic do in a day's work. Several of them got hooked up for an EKG, got to see what their blood oxygen level is, and had an up-close look at the emergency squad. They even got to meet the fire chief! Members of the Lima Fire Department enjoyed sharing about their jobs and the students soaked it all in.
"I was seeing what firefighters do behind the scenes. I learned a lot about how to take care of people in need and stuff like that," said Nehemiah Ramsey, who attends Lima's Liberty Arts.
"I thought it was neat and I kind of like doing experiments. I just think they're neat. And also I kind of needed something to do this summer," commented Zoe Huber who attends St. Charles.
"When I see the kids' faces light up when they see something they're really interested in and they think that's cool, it's actually very awesome. I mean I wouldn't change it for the world," said Justin Orphal, LFD firefighter and paramedic.
On Wednesday, the kids will hear from the City of Lima's engineering department and will be creating model bridges out of Legos with them.