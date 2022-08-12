A new Cleveland Clinic study is highlighting the lack of awareness about hearing loss among adults between the ages of 50 and 80 here in the United States. According to the results, only 10% are able to properly identify what's considered a "normal" range of hearing.
The audiology director for the hearing implant program at Cleveland Clinic says the survey also found that people are putting off getting their hearing checked over almost every other common health screening. In addition, 59% said they would very likely take their pet to the vet, but only 27% said they're likely to get their own hearing checked. When hearing loss is left untreated, it can lead to depression, social isolation, and poor quality of life. So, why are people not taking hearing loss as seriously as other health issues? Some physicians may not realize how much can be done to improve hearing loss.
"You would never go to a primary care provider and have them say you have high blood pressure, that's common in older age so just learn to live with it. They would recommend medication and diet and exercise. They'd make sure that you're monitored and come back and are keeping an eye on it. And so we really need to do the same with hearing loss as well," said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, Cleveland Clinic.
Hearing loss ranks among the most prevalent and untreated disabilities in the world and is the third most common chronic health condition in older adults. One in eight adults in the United States and more than two-thirds of people over the age of 80 suffer from hearing loss.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.