A new Cleveland Clinic study is highlighting the lack of awareness about hearing loss among adults between the ages of 50 and 80 here in the United States. According to the results, only 10% are able to properly identify what's considered a "normal" range of hearing.

The audiology director for the hearing implant program at Cleveland Clinic says the survey also found that people are putting off getting their hearing checked over almost every other common health screening. In addition, 59% said they would very likely take their pet to the vet, but only 27% said they're likely to get their own hearing checked. When hearing loss is left untreated, it can lead to depression, social isolation, and poor quality of life. So, why are people not taking hearing loss as seriously as other health issues? Some physicians may not realize how much can be done to improve hearing loss.

