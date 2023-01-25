"The Friends of Lima" group announces they are bringing back the Memorial Day Parade

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new grassroots group promoting Lima and its residents is making it a point to bring back a long-time favorite that has been missing since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Friends of Lima" has announced they will be organizing the return of the Veteran's Memorial Day Parade. The last parade was in 2019 and they say it's time to get back together and honor those who have served. The Memorial Day celebration will have many traditional events and a few new activities as well.
"There are different services at the VFW afterward that are going to have dinners and a wreath-laying service. There's going to be a hog roast, there's going to be food trucks, family fun, and so much more. I really would love to encourage you all to find us on Facebook at "Friends of Lima" where you'll see when the parade is going to be held, how you can get involved and more things to come," said Jewel Harris, Friends of Lima publicist.
They are looking for the oldest veteran in Lima to be the grand marshal in the May 29th parade. The group was recently formed and is looking to do great things in the Lima area.
"Our number one goal is to restore the patriotic pride back to its people. We do that by bringing back the Memorial Day Parade. We do that by honoring those that are in the community that can take advantage of the free meals programs. We do that by this random acts of kindness card here that encourages our friends to go out and be kind to people and to show love to people. Friends of Lima was established to simply be a friend of Lima, to encourage and uplift," added Harris.