"The Friends of Lima" group announces they are bringing back the Memorial Day Parade

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new grassroots group promoting Lima and its residents is making it a point to bring back a long-time favorite that has been missing since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Friends of Lima" has announced they will be organizing the return of the Veteran's Memorial Day Parade. The last parade was in 2019 and they say it's time to get back together and honor those who have served. The Memorial Day celebration will have many traditional events and a few new activities as well.

