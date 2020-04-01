The Lima Public Library gets new signage

The Lima Public Library is continuing with its improvements, creating a new look at the facility.
Drivers will notice a new sign on Market Street as they enter the library. The sign was designed by Cheap Signs of Lima and say it’s the largest sign they have created. Library officials say the sign gives them a look and will be highly visible.
Library Executive Director Gary Fraser hopes the public likes the new look. “This sign is replacing a 25-year old sign which was pretty iconic here in town. We think this will be as popular.”
New signs have also been put at the Elida, Cairo, and Spencerville branches.