The Lima Youth Orchestra is back on stage after 2 years off due to the pandemic

It was music for kids by kids at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center Wednesday morning.
The Lima Youth Orchestra performed in the Crouse Performance Hall as hundreds of students from around the region listened in awe. The orchestra is made up of 35 musicians from different schools in the area grades 7 through 12. They also have a cadets program for kids in 6th grade and younger. All the musicians enjoy their part in the Lima Youth Orchestra.
Elida Senior Madison Burkholder explains her role in the orchestra, “So basically as concertmaster I get upfront and I tune the orchestra and I’m kind of like the leader within the orchestra.”
Bluffton Senior Eli Okuley enjoys the orchestra and adds, “To be in the youth orchestra it’s provided me a huge difference in experiences because I’ve been in a lot of different ensembles, but I haven’t been in one quite like the Lima Youth Orchestra. So, it’s been enlightening to see different groups and how different groups do their different things.”
Co-Conductor Dr. Sara Waters adds, “Kids need to know that kids can do things you know and make music and we sound terrific and I’m so proud of them.”
This is the first concert in two years for the orchestra due to the pandemic.
