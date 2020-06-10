Third person alleged to take part in a 2019 shootout gets a trial date

A Lima woman alleged to have taken part in a shootout now has a trial date scheduled.

Maria Elena-Williams has waived her right to a speedy trial. She now is set for trial on Nov. 30. She was indicted on charges of felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle.

On June 21, 2019, people were seen exchanging gun fire around Cole Street and Edgewood Drive. Williams is alleged to have been the driver of a car that dropped off shooters at the scene. Eric Wilson and Jamaree Allen have been charged as two alleged shooters at that scene. Williams bond was reduced from $150,000 to $75,000.

 

