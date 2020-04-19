This is how you celebrate a 92nd birthday during a pandemic

As people practice social distancing, they are still managing to celebrate important moments in life.
Harold Gilbert stood on his porch and waved as a trail of cars drove past his house to honk and say happy birthday. The cars were filled with his family happy to celebrate in any way possible. Two of his daughters even came from out of state just to spend some time with their dad at a distance.
The merry-go-round of cars left Gilbert practically speechless.
“The Lord has blessed me. I have a wonderful family, well you could see that. Everybody else could see it. I don’t know what else to say,” says Gilbert.
And the party didn’t end there. Everyone got out of their cars to set up lawn chairs across the driveway to safely hang out with the birthday boy.