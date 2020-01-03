Trial dates set for three people facing murder charges in Auglaize County

Trial dates have been set for the three people from Columbus charged with the murder of a St. Marys man in 2018.
Court documents say that Jacar Bitting's trial is set for April 13th, Keith Waddell's trial is scheduled for a week after that, and Syniqua Bell's trial is expected to begin on May 4th. The three were arrested after a year and a half long investigation into the shooting of 47-year-old Dexter Turner in April of 2018, who died days later from his injuries. Turner's son, Alim, was also was shot in the incident, but able to recover from his injuries. Bitting, Waddell, and Bell are each facing 9 charges including aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault.