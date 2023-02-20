Trial set to begin in October for the three people charged in the death of Timothy Hovanec

A trial date has been set for three people charged with the death of a man in Auglaize County last year.
The Northern District of Ohio Federal Court has scheduled the trial for Amanda Hovanec, Anthony Theodorou, and Anita Green to start on October 11, 2023. The three are facing charges for the death of Timothy Hovanec in April of last year.
Amanda Hovanec and Anthony Theodorou are charged with conspiracy to import and distribution of a controlled substance, plus importation and distribution of a controlled substance. Theodorou also faces an additional charge of distribution of a controlled substance. Anita Green has been charged with accessory after the fact.
According to the affidavit, Timothy Hovanec's in-car camera recorded him coming to Anita Green's house in April to drop off the kids. After the kids went inside the home with Green, Amanda allegedly attacked him with a syringe that contained a drug that Theodorou sent from South Africa which led to Timothy's death. Then Green allegedly drove Amanda and Theodorou to a wooded area in rural Auglaize County where they buried Timothy's body. The trial will be held in the federal court in Toledo.
You can read the Auglaize County murder affidavit of the case by clicking on the PDF below: