The three people charged with the death of a U.S. state department worker have pleaded not guilty to new charges.
Amanda Hovanec, Anthony Theodorou, and Anita Green were arraigned on the new charges brought against them from a federal grand jury indictment for the death of Timothy Hovanec.
Amanda Hovanec and Theodorou pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to import and distribution of a controlled substance, plus Importation and Distribution of a Controlled Substance.
Theodorou also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Green pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact.
According to the affidavit filed in federal court, Timothy Hovanec was reported missing from a Wapakoneta hotel he was staying at on April 26th.
Timothy was in Auglaize County to attend a custody hearing for the children he had with Amanda.
Timothy's vehicle had an in-car camera, that recorded him coming to Anita Green's house to drop off the kids on April 24th.
After the kids went inside the home with Green, Amanda allegedly attacked him with a syringe that contained a drug that led to Timothy's death.
The drug, Etorphine, was allegedly shipped from South Africa to Auglaize County by Therodorou to Amanda who were in a relationship together. Etorphine is a semi-synthetic opioid possessing a potency approximately 1,000–3,000 times that of morphine.
The in-car camera recorded video and audio of the attack. Therodorou and Amanda then dumped Timothy's car and the other evidence, including the syringe and the drug, in a dumpster in Dayton.
Then Green drove Amanda and Therodorou to a wooded area in rural Auglaize County where they buried Timothy's body.
Hovanec, Therodorou, and Green have signed speedy time waivers to push back their trial, and a trial date has not been set.
You can read the Auglaize County murder affidavit by clicking on the PDF below: