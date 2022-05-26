Three suspects in Hovanec death indicted on federal charges

A federal grand jury has handed down a six-count indictment against three people believed to be involved in the death of a man in Auglaize County.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio's Office, Amanda Hovanec, Anthony Theodorou, and Anita Green are charged with allegedly participating in a conspiracy that led to the death of Timothy Hovanec back in April.
Amanda Hovanec and Theodorou have been charged with five counts including conspiracy to import a controlled substance, importation of a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance. Green has been charged with one count of accessory.
The indictment says that in or around of February and continuing through March of this year, Hovanec and Theodorou allegedly worked together to import etorphine into the United States. By importing this controlled substance, the two are charged with causing the death of Timothy Hovanec in April. Amanda allegedly attacked him with a syringe that contained a drug that led to Timothy's death and an in-car camera recorded video and audio of the attack.
The indictment goes on to say that Green was aware of the situation and helped Hovanec and Theodorou in avoiding being arrested.
