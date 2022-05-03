According to Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees, the cases for Amanda Hovanec, Anthony Therodorou, and Anita Green have been moved to the Northern Ohio Court in Toledo. Vorhees informs that his detectives are still working with the FBI on the investigation into the death of Timothy Hovanec. Vorhees says they decided that it would be better off if the U.S. Attorneys handle the prosecution of the case.
According to the affidavit filed in federal court, Timothy Hovanec was reported missing from Wapakoneta Hotel he was staying at on April 26th. Timothy was in Auglaize County to attend a custody hearing for his children he had with Amanda. Timothy’s vehicle had an in-car camera, that recorded him coming to Anita Green’s house to drop off the kids on April 24th. After the kids went inside the home with Green, Amanda allegedly attacked him with a syringe that contained a drug that led to Timothy’s death. The in-car camera recorded video and audio of the attack.
Therodorou and Amanda then dumped Timothy’s car and the other evidence, including the syringe and the drug, in a dumpster in Dayton. Then Green drove Amanda and Therodorou to a wooded area in rural Auglaize County where they buried Timothy’s body. Ohio BCI was able to get the video off the in-car camera of the attack. Hovanec, Therodorou, and Green have been moved to Lucas County Jail and a detention hearing has been set for Friday in the case.