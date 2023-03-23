AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two Toledo women are in custody after an attempt to traffic drugs into the Auglaize County Correctional Center.
News Release from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office: On March 23, 2023 at approximately 0836, the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office received information of a subject attempting to convey drugs/contraband into the Auglaize County Correctional Center.
The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office took this information and contacted the Grand Lake Task Force for assistance. The Grand Lake Task Force was able to investigate this information and confirm the validity. The Information led Investigators to believe that a vehicle would be coming to the vicinity of the Sheriff's Office to meet with a current inmate and to pass the contraband/drugs to that inmate. The inmate was then going to attempt to bring this contraband back into the Auglaize County Correctional Center. This Inmate was on a court ordered program that allowed them to leave the Correctional Center on a daily basis.
When the vehicle approached the area and made the delivery, the Grand Lake Task Force, the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office and the Wapakoneta Police Department was able to stop and detain everyone involved. The contraband was located which field tested positive to be methamphetamines.
2 subjects involved were arrested and taken to the Auglaize County Correctional Center.
Devon J. Henninger 30 yoa Toledo, Ohio
Charged with: Trafficking in Drugs 2925.03 Felony of the 3rd Degree
Heather L. Bedford 27 yoa Toledo, Ohio
Charged with: Trafficking in Drugs 2925.03 Felony of the 3rd Degree
Agencies assisting in this investigation were the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, the Grand Lake Task Force and the Wapakoneta Police Department.
The Investigation is ongoing with further charges expected.
The Sheriff's Office cannot comment any further.