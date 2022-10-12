Two former NFL players open CLEAN Enterprises in downtown Lima to aid in the reduction of recidivism

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two former Ohio State and NFL players are putting what they learned on the field by paying it forward to others and opening a brick-and-mortar office to be the state headquarters for their CLEAN Enterprises in downtown Lima.
CLEAN stands for "Choices, Leadership, Energy, Attitude and Now". Antonio Smith and Roy Hall started the program in 2017 to assist "restored" citizens. They have worked with more than 2,500 individuals in facilities around the state, including the Worth Center wanting to make a new start when they get out. They now are opening a business center to provide financial education and entrepreneurial training.
"We understand some of the demographics that we serve have trouble with employment and have trouble with getting jobs and stable housing and things of that nature. And so we said what is it that we can do to help them through that journey?" expressed Antonio Smith, CEO of CLEAN Enterprises.
That journey can begin this Saturday as they are hosting an open house to get people inside their facility and find out more about what they can offer individuals. It is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the old gas building at 319 West Market Street. The public is invited to attend. Both Smith and Hall will be at the event. You can find more about the program at https://stayclean.us/.
