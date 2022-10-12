Two former NFL players open CLEAN Enterprises in downtown Lima to aid in the reduction of recidivism

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two former Ohio State and NFL players are putting what they learned on the field by paying it forward to others and opening a brick-and-mortar office to be the state headquarters for their CLEAN Enterprises in downtown Lima.

CLEAN stands for "Choices, Leadership, Energy, Attitude and Now". Antonio Smith and Roy Hall started the program in 2017 to assist "restored" citizens. They have worked with more than 2,500 individuals in facilities around the state, including the Worth Center wanting to make a new start when they get out. They now are opening a business center to provide financial education and entrepreneurial training.

