Two killed in two vehicle crash outside of Spencerville Sunday morning

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the western side of Allen County Sunday morning. According to Troopers from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 7 a.m., 17year-old Madyson Snyder of Spencerville was heading east on SR 117, when her vehicle went left of center near Mills Road and struck a SUV driven by 25-year-old Bridget Hendricks of Decatur, Indiana. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Snyder’s passenger 18-year-old Nathaniel Meade was suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Health-St. Ritas.
Media release from Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post
Amanda Township– The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a double fatal head on crash that occurred at 06:46 AM, on State Route 117, near Mills Rd.
A 1991 Chevrolet Corsica, driven by Madyson Snyder, age 17, of Spencerville, Ohio was traveling eastbound on State Route 117. A 2021 Honda CRV, driven by Bridget Hendricks, age 25, of Decatur, Indiana was westbound on SR 117. Miss Snyder went left of center and struck the vehicle driven by Miss Hendricks.
Madyson Snyder and Bridget Hendricks both suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. Nathaniel Meade, age 18, was a passenger in the Chevrolet Corsica. Mr. Meade suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita’s, Lima by Spencerville EMS.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Spencerville Fire, Spencerville EMS, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and Kenny’s Towing.