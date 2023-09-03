Two Michigan men wanted for Homicide investigation arrested in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two people wanted in Michigan for homicide, robbery, and carjacking were captured in Hancock County Saturday.

44-year-old Ronnie L. Oliver of Ann Arbor, Michigan, as well as 29-year-old Stephen M. Jones Jr. Of Monroe, Michigan, are both in custody after a pursuit in Hancock County.

The two were originally wanted for a shooting at Highlander Market in Monroe, Michigan Saturday at 3:37 pm where two people were shot by the suspects. One victim, identified as 31-year-old Michael Ronald Beck Jr., died on the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that before the shooting the two robbed a business in Michigan, and surveillance photos were taken from the scene showing the two suspects leaving in a blue Ford F-150. The two were then spotted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Bowling Green post at 7:40 pm, where the suspects fled from troopers on I-75 and shot at them during the pursuit. They eventually hit a ditch on Township Road 240 where after some time, both were taken into custody. The investigation now continues with Ohio BCI.

