HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two Hardin County residents were seriously injured when their horse and buggy was struck by a semi Sunday afternoon.
According to the Hardin County Sheriff's deputies, the accident occurred near the intersection of State Route 31 and Township Road 265 just before 3 p.m. A buggy with 25-year-old Levi Yoder and 20-year-old Orfa Yoder pulled out in front of a semi driven by 53-year-old Justin Gabianou. The Yoders were thrown from the buggy when it was hit and they were transported to Lima Memorial with serious injuries. Gabianou was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that injured 2 people Sunday afternoon.
Hardin County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 2:43pm reporting the crash at Ohio Route 31 and Twp. Rd. 265, Kenton, where a horse-drawn buggy entered the path of a south-bound semi-truck, ejecting the occupants of the buggy.
The buggy occupants 25 year old Levi Yoder and 20 year old Orfa Yoder of rural Kenton were transported by ambulance to Lima Memorial Hospital suffering serious injuries. The semi operator, Justin Gabianou, 53 of Columbus, was not injured.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Kenton Fire Department and EMS, Mt. Victory Fire Department and EMS and BKP EMS.
The crash remains under investigation.