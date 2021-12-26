Findlay troopers are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on I75 on Christmas Day. According to a media release from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. North of the Van Buren exit of I75. Troopers say the pedestrian was in the southbound lane when he was hit by a Michigan man driving a SUV. The man then was hit by two additional vehicles. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, their name has not been released yet because they need to notify next of kin. The southbound lanes were shut down for four hours while trooper investigated the crash.
UPDATE: Media release from Ohio State Highway Patrol
Findlay – On December 25, 2021 at approximately 6:44 PM, troopers from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal pedestrian crash on I.R. 75 near mile post 165 in Allen Township, Hancock County.
A 2019 Ford Expedition, operated by Philip Wood, age 42, of Rochester, Michigan, was traveling south on I.R. 75 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was headed west attempting to cross the southbound lanes of I.R. 75. The pedestrian was then struck by two additional vehicles. A 2012 Ford Escape, operated by Kelsey Flanigan, age 29, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, was also traveling south on I.R. 75. The final vehicle to strike the pedestrian was a 2013 Ford Focus, operated by Lucas Row, age 27, of Oregon Ohio. Mr. Row was also traveling south on I.R. 75 at the time of the crash.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Southbound I.R. 75 was shut down for approximately 4 hours for the crash investigation. The roadway has since been re-opened.
Assisting troopers on scene was the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Allen Township Fire and EMS, and D and D Towing.
The pedestrian has been identified as William J. Wells, age 43, of Columbus Ohio.
The crash remains under investigation.
