Update provided on Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and Park during Lima Rotary meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and Park is starting to take shape.

The Lima Rotary Club got an update on the project at their meeting on Monday. The stormwater sewers and the water lines have been run to the project. The foundation has been laid for the amphitheater and for the restroom and the cinder blocks have started to go down for both. The project got a big boost last month as it got $800,000 from the state as part of the capital budget. That means the main part of the project is fully funded and ready to benefit the community.

