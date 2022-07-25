Update provided on Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and Park during Lima Rotary meeting

The Lima Rotary Club got an update on the project at their meeting on Monday. The stormwater sewers and the water lines have been run to the project. The foundation has been laid for the amphitheater and for the restroom and the cinder blocks have started to go down for both. The project got a big boost last month as it got $800,000 from the state as part of the capital budget. That means the main part of the project is fully funded and ready to benefit the community.
"This project's actually started in 2016, 2017, so it's been a long haul but it is great that the city has really come along and taken over the project for us and it's moving along quickly, we've had no hold ups on materials and supplies so thank goodness and keep praying for good weather that it stays right on track," said Tracy Sanchez, Rotarian and project chair.
"The community itself has been developing and working on these projects, and local money and private money have gone into it and the state funding is basically for the last dollar to make it happen. And what it does is really builds up the community and we are in the competition with the rest of the state to in order to keep our young people here to have the amenities, the quality of life, the things that won't want them to go somewhere else and we need them here and so these are things that are really going to make a big improvement in our community," explained Bob Cupp, (R) Ohio Speaker of the House.
January 2023 is the expected completion date for the amphitheater and restrooms, the park portion of the project will start later that spring. July 2023 will be the official opening for the project.
