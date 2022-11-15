Vandals release thousands of mink from farm in Van Wert County

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vandalism that released tens of thousands of mink into the area.

Late Monday night, at "Lion Farms USA Mink Farm" in Hoaglin Township, fencing was intentionally destroyed, releasing thousands of minks. Around 10,000 mink are not accounted for, the property owner has advised the sheriff's office that many minks remained on the property and were corralled by employees working at the farm. The number of suspects is currently unknown, but whoever is responsible spray painted "We'll be Back" on the side of one of the buildings.

