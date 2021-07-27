"Vax on the Spot" program offers $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine

The incentives to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot are still rolling out, but this time with the opportunity to earn $100.
Ohioans that get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between now and September 15th could receive a $100 Visa gift card in an initiative called "Vax on the Spot". Requirements include being a Medicaid or MyCare member, and age 18 or older.
Pharmacies and community organizations are partnering with the program to provide vaccine clinics, including one at Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Lima. The Chief Medical Officer for Paramount Health Care, Dee Ann Bialecki-Haase, MD, says low vaccination rates in Ohio Medicaid members compared to the general population prompted this idea.
"We really wanted to do everything we could to help get more people vaccinated, especially those Ohio Medicaid members who you know tend to be more vulnerable and tend to have more barriers to getting vaccines," Dr. Bialecki-Haase explains. "So, we wanted to look at how do we create more access points, how do we make it easier, how to we work with vaccine providers."
The vaccine clinic at Our Daily Bread will run on Wednesday, July 28th from 10 AM-12 PM through Allen County Public Health. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots are all available. If someone under the age of 18 would like a Pfizer shot, they must be joined by a guardian.
To receive a $100 Visa gift card day-of, members must show their Medicaid or MyCare insurance ID. If they don't, information can be provided for the gift card to be mailed on a later date. Members can also call their health plan two days in advance to schedule free transportation to and from the clinic.
For a full schedule of upcoming Ohio vaccine clinics and more information on the program, visit covidvaxonthespot.com.