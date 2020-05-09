Virtual “Let’s Back the Blue” 5K kicks off in Wapakoneta

National Police Week starts tomorrow and the city of Wapakoneta wanted to show their support by doing a “Let’s Back the Blue 5K” run.
The goal of the 5K was to raise money for the local police departments for things they need to continue to protect the community. The race turned virtual when the pandemic hit, but that didn’t stop people from coming out to show their support. The 5K also encouraged people to bring their dogs for the trek, as they can show support for their brothers in blue just as well.
Kandee Shook, the social media coordinator of the run, stopped by the Wapakoneta police station with her pup to grab her gear after she completed the 5K.
“It’s kind of like the same concept as the humans backing up your police officers,” says Shook. “Well, the dogs supported their fellow canine unit dogs, like supporting their police dogs.”
Instead of shirts and metals, anyone who completed the 5K was given a hat with a blue illuminated brim. The money raised will go toward things like Auglaize County DARE program, needs of families of wounded or fallen officers, and K9 Unit needs.