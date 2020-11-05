Wapak’s new riverscape to be completed this month

It’s been years since the plan for the riverscape in Wapakoneta was proposed, and now it’s expected to be officially open before the end of the month.
Workers were seen getting ready to put up the railing that will separate the newly paved trail and the river wall downtown. The riverscape brings many new additions to the waterfront including benches, bike racks, and even a shelter with bathrooms. Belcher and Heritage Park will also have upgrades and expansions.
Thomas Stinebaugh, the mayor of Wapakoneta says, “It’s pretty much done now. They’re finishing the plantings of all the bushes and trees and things, so it’s going to be ready for Santa Claus on the first Saturday in December.”
The City of Wapak intends to have a ribbon cutting ceremony right after the final touches are complete in construction. Be on the lookout for details about that event in the future.