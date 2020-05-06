Wapakoneta resident offers free necessities to truck drivers

Truck drivers may be finding it hard to care for themselves during this time, while also delivering needed supplies. However, the Wapakoneta community has teamed up to help them out.
The Travel Center in Wapakoneta has allowed a local resident to set up a donation stand in their parking lot. She provides free essentials to visiting truck drivers, such as toilet paper, water, and snacks.
She got the idea a few months ago from family members, who are truck drivers. They complained about not being able to find basic items on their stops. She started this idea by herself but has since seen the whole community come together to help.
Lupe Behrens, a full time realtor that sets up at the donation location during her time off explains, “They’re working hard in bad conditions right now. Because a lot of the restaurants are closed and a lot of the times, they can’t purchase the things I could provide for them. It’s just been hard on them and I guess that’s why I’m doing it, to make their day.”
After posting online about truck drivers being denied service at fast food restaurants, the Wapakoneta McDonald's reached out to set up a delivery service to fuel stop.
The general manager of the Wapakoneta McDonald's says, “I would say it’s a blessing to be able to give back to the truck drivers especially during this season. You know they come and deliver food to us. So, it’s a great way to be able to give back and give food back to them.”
If you would like to help, you can drop off donations to The Travel Center or consider buying a McDonald’s meal for a truck driver.