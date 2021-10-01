Wapakoneta students gets hands-on experience at Flex Machine Tools

Wapakoneta High School students were able to get hands-on experience in the manufacturing industry. 

Wapakoneta students gets hands-on experience at Flex Machine Tools

Flex Machine Tools hosted its "Manufacturing Day" on Friday. The event provided students a first-hand look at manufacturing opportunities in their own backyard, while also getting hands-on experiences.

Wapakoneta students gets hands-on experience at Flex Machine Tools

"It's something I would like to see the schools do more of, getting more hands-on training for the students, out of the classroom, into the field," commented Nick Kennedy, Flex Machine Tools CEO. "So today is a great opportunity for them to get a little flavor of that."

Students were also able to tour different parts of the building as well as departments. Students were shown how sales, video production, and more help Flex Machine Tools operate on a day-to-day basis.

Wapakoneta students gets hands-on experience at Flex Machine Tools

"So they're getting much more than just a walk-through. They're going to see, because a manufacturing company is more than just the machine tools that we are building. It's the sales, the purchasing, the engineering, the marketing part of the company," explained Kennedy.

Nick Kennedy, CEO of Flex Machine Tools, stated that he hopes the event will give some students a spark of interest in the manufacturing industry. 

"We might have someone here that just a great electrical engineer, a computer engineer, and those are all parts of our company where we need people, and yeah, hopefully we can help inspire some purpose for these kids," added Kennedy.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.