Wapakoneta's St. Joseph Festival July 3rd and 4th features both familiar and new family activities

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The parish of St. Joseph's Catholic Church spent the last few days setting up for Wapakoneta's big 4th of July festival.
Monday, July 3rd, is the first day of the St. Joe's festival at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. Visitors can expect classics like fireworks, the Sausage Barn, an Elvis impersonator, and the cake wheel. This year there will be around one thousand cakes to win, with 214 of them baked by the youth of the parish.
A variety of raffles and games throughout the festival boast over $65,000 in total worth of prizes. There won't be rides, but community members and businesses have stepped up to provide more entertainment.
"With the pandemic, a lot of mechanical rides companies went out of business, ours included. And so we've been trying to fill that gap to have things for families and young kids to enjoy while they're out here. We're very excited, we have three new food trucks out here and we've got so many new activities for the kids. We have Escape Wapak with four items that they're bringing out, two laser tags, a splatter paint tent, and an escape room," explained Tina Mallory, general chairperson of the festival.
To see the full schedule of events for July 3rd and 4th, visit the St. Joseph Church Festival Facebook page here.