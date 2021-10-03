Waynesfield's Candace Muir hoping to head to Vegas to sing National Anthem

A local singer is looking for the public’s vote to sing the national anthem at a big event in Las Vegas.

This December, the National Finals Rodeo is coming to Las Vegas and they’re looking for a talented individual to perform the national anthem at the event. Candace Muir from Waynesfield has made it to the top 8 finalists and is hoping to win the chance to sing.

The audition video features her singing the national anthem at the Simmental Junior Nationals a few years back.

Muir says, “I think it would be pretty awesome to perform in front of that many people and especially the national anthem, I mean the most important song in our country, so it’s pretty honoring, really.”

The winner is calculated from whoever gets the most fan votes, and to find out how to vote you can head to NFR National Anthem Contest | The Official NFR Experience

