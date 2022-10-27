Waterhemp in Field - Weed-free Soybean Fields Increase in 2022

Waterhemp has been found in 23% of Hardin County soybean fields checked for the past two years after reaching a high of 35% following three years of increases since 2017.

 By Mark Badertscher

Press Release from Mark Badertscher of the Hardin County OSU Extension:  Hardin County – Each year before soybean harvest, county Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educators conduct a county weed survey. The purpose of this survey is to determine the type and number of weeds that are infesting farm fields. Another reason is to develop an understanding of which weeds are becoming resistant to herbicides used by farmers. Once these determinations are made, weed scientists at The Ohio State University develop weed control programs which are then shared with local county Extension Educators to make recommendations for local farmers. The goal of these recommendations is to help farmers gain control of these weeds so that their yield-limiting impact is reduced, increasing production and profitability for the farmer.

Hardin County’s weed survey was conducted September 29-30 by driving a standard route around the county. Stops were made every mile at each crossroad, checking the soybean fields from the road. Data on the type of weeds found and the degree of infestations were documented. This information was then summarized on a spreadsheet that was sent to the University. Details from this survey will be used as part of the pesticide recertification training January through March around the West Central Ohio Region.

